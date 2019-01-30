The Lego 2 Movie Is Packed With Cameos!

The Lego 2 Movie hit theatres next week with a ton of cameos popping up… Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot will play their respective super hero- Wonder Woman and Aqua Man, along side Chris Pratt and Tiffany Haddish. And Yes, Will Arnett will return as batman!

But there was one scheduled cameo that didn’t make the cut, Daniel Radcliffe’s Harry Potter! The director nixed the cameo because he didn’t want to upset the legions of Harry Potter fans. Radcliffe was suppose to voice the character of Gary Potty- Harry’s cousin, but director Mike Mitchell said that it wouldn’t be a good idea to poke fun at the boy wizard!

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Bruce Willis also show up in the sequel!