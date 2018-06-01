The Long Awaited Sequel To Top Gun Is In Production!
I feel the need for speed!
The long-awaited sequel to Tom Cruise’s 1986 Top Gun is a go and in production!
The actor on Thursday tweeted a photo of himself as Navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in a flight suit, looking at a fighter jet. The photo includes the phrase “feel the need.” In the original movie, Cruise’s character talks about how he feels the need for speed.
#Day1 pic.twitter.com/7jjPL277Es
— Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) May 31, 2018
The movie is scheduled for release July 2019!