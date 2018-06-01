Listen Live

The Long Awaited Sequel To Top Gun Is In Production!

I feel the need for speed!

By Dirt/Divas

The long-awaited sequel to Tom Cruise’s 1986 Top Gun is a go and in production!

The actor on Thursday tweeted a photo of himself as Navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in a flight suit, looking at a fighter jet. The photo includes the phrase “feel the need.” In the original movie, Cruise’s character talks about how he feels the need for speed.

The movie is scheduled for release July 2019!

