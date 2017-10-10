The Mankles trend is bad for you!

Its a trend you may have notice throughout the summer and into this warm fall we’ve been having; men wearing no socks with their shoes in order to show off their ankles… Mankles apparently can be bad for your health…

The College of Podiatry says there’s been an increase in fungal infections in men because of this sockless trend.

Wearing shoes with no socks can cause problems with your feet.

Fun fact: Did you know that the average feet sweat about half a pint a day. Too much moisture and warmth can lead to fungal infections also known as athlete’s foot.

If you must show off your mankles, than experts suggest buying well ventilated and properly fitting shoes. You can also spray antiperspirant on your feet before you go out.