The McFlurry Sandwich

It's more of a DIY creation...

By Darryl on the Drive

It’s not actually on McDonalds menu. The McFlurry sandwich is a combo of an Oreo McFlurry and cookies, both are available on the menu.

This guy is a visionary, the tweet of his own DIY creation has exploded with nearly 19,000 RT’s.

 

Naturally people are trying it. The cool part is you really can’t mess this one up…

 

