The McFlurry Sandwich
It's more of a DIY creation...
It’s not actually on McDonalds menu. The McFlurry sandwich is a combo of an Oreo McFlurry and cookies, both are available on the menu.
This guy is a visionary, the tweet of his own DIY creation has exploded with nearly 19,000 RT’s.
got “creative” with my hunger today pic.twitter.com/dW6GYF22QY
— N8 (@nxthvniel_) June 5, 2017
Naturally people are trying it. The cool part is you really can’t mess this one up…
As soon as i saw this @mrvictorcruzzz and I had to try it pic.twitter.com/XnrNtsw7DJ
— Icy Ally ❄ (@whoops_imally) June 6, 2017