The most banned wedding songs

FiveThirtyEight has compiled the list of the most banned songs within Wedding DJs playlists. Their data was based on 182 wedding playlists submitted to the site in the months of May and June.

The full list of almost fifty songs can be found here, but the top 5 songs may surprise you:

5. “YMCA” by The Village People, banned in 15.4% of wedding playlists

4. “Cupid Shuffle” by Cupid, banned in 16.5% of wedding playlists

3. “Macarena” by Los Del Rio, banned in 17.6% of wedding playlists

2. “Cha-Cha Slide” by DJ Casper (aka Mr. C The Slide Man), banned in 22.5% of wedding playlists

1. “The Chicken Dance” by Bob Kames and the Happy Organ banned in 23.1% of wedding playlists

On the flip side, FiveThirtyEight also compiled a list of the most popular wedding songs as well, listing Outkast’s “Hey Ya!”, Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” and Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Funk” as the most common wedding playlist jams.