The Most Googled Halloween Costumes For 2018 In Canada!

So what are Canadian’s searching for this Halloween?

According to Google trends, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Kim Kardashian are what Canadian’s are into the most.

So the top two searches are real people followed by Unicorn characters and “Paw Patrol”…

NHL’er Conner McDavid and Donald Trump were numbers 5 and 6 on the list.

Rounding out the top ten are “Venom” Pokemon, Pepa Pig and the kids from stranger things…