Ranker.com has a list of ‘The Most Re-Watchable Movies of All Time.’

Here’s the Top 10:

1 “Forrest Gump”



2 “Back to the Future”



3 “Star Wars: A New Hope”

4 “Jurassic Park”

5 “The Princess Bride”

6 “Raiders of the Lost Ark”

7 “Die Hard”



8 “Groundhog Day”

9 “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back”

10 “The Shawshank Redemption”