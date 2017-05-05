Did you know…

1 in 5 youth experience a mental health challenge.

Only 20% of youth who need help, receive the care the require.

Currently if a young person is suffering with a mental illness in Simcoe Muskoka, they can’t get the comprehensive care they need in this region.

The need is now for child & youth mental health services, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre is committed to bringing a Child and Youth Mental Health Inpatient Unit to Barrie, as well as outpatient services & crisis support.

Kool FM is proud to support RVH as they work towards their goal of $3 million with our Young Minds Matter campaign to bring mental health services to children and youth in this region.

Your support is vital. For more information on you can support

and to donate today CLICK HERE