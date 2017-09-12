The New Apple iPhone X Will Take ALL Your Money

At the annual Apple Event in California today Apple revealed their newest ways to take your money. Most if not all of the buzz is centered around the iPhone X, the most expensive phone I’ve ever seen.

iPhone X

Release Date: Pre-orders start on Oct. 27

Price: Starting at $999

Features:

iPhone X comes in Silver and Space Gray, and it features a Super Retina Display.

Face ID is powered by the True Depth Camera System. Infrared camera, flood illuminator, dot projector, and front camera.

The dot projector scans your face when you lift your iPhone. It works in the dark and it matches up against a stored face to authenticate.

Face ID: Your phone is locked until you raise it up and it recognizes you.

Face ID learns your face even if you change your hairstyle, wear a hat, or scan your face in the dark. It adapts to you as your face changes

If your eyes are closed or you’re looking away, it won’t unlock.

Face ID info is stored in secure enclave, features all on-device processing. It requires user attention to unlock.

There is a one in a million chance someone can fool your iPhone X and unlock it with their face.

Facial recognition also powers a new emoji feature called Animojis.

iPhone 8

#AppleEvent Meet iPhone X. Say hello to the future.

Apple unveils new

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

Apple Watch

Apple TV

Animoji pic.twitter.com/L4EKAfU1cl — IRFAN (@simplyirfan) September 12, 2017

Release Date: Sept. 22

Price: iPhone 8 $699 (64GB Storage), iPhone 8 Plus $799 (64GB Storage)

Features: