The New Black Panther Trailer Is Here

Marvel has revealed the new trailer for Black Panther and it looks epic. The film is scheduled to arrive on February 9, 2018, and stars Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa aka Black Panther.

Black Panther is set in the fictional country of Wakanda, the place that Black Panther dutifully protects. The comic book character was first introduced to the page in the 1960s and is recognized as being the first black comic book hero in mainstream American comics. The Black Panther is an Avengers recruit, and he made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. According to Marvel studio president Kevin Feige, this upcoming Black Panther film will serve as a prelude to Avengers: Infinity War, which is scheduled to release on May 5, 2018.

Watch the new trailer for Black Panther below.