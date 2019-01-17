The New Netflix Series That Every Mom Is Talking About!

It’s called “Tidying Up” with Marie Kondo! The show is said to inspire people to keep possessions that “Spark Joy,” and toss the rest!

The idea for the show came from Marie’s Best-selling book “The Life- Changing magic of Tidying Up.”

The show follows Marie Kondo as she helps people organize and clean out their homes using her unique “KonMari” method. Her approach to getting rid of possessions is pretty simple but time consuming: Hold each item in your hands. If it “sparks joy,” keep it. If not, get rid of it.