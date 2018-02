We’re not sure why this has become a thing, however; dropping the ring in a glass of champagne is so last year.

Apparently, the hot new proposal trend is to cut open an AVOCADO, take out the pit, and put the ring inside. Then you get down on one knee and hand your special lady the avocado, I guess.

People are saying that its a better move than the Champagne glass trick as your lady is less likely to accidentally ingest it!

