The Notebook Is Coming To Broadway

The 1996 Nicholas Sparks novel The Notebook is being adapted into a musical. It’s coming to Broadway! American songwriter and Broadway star Ingrid Michaelson announced it on The Today Show that she will be writing the score. Bekah Brunstetter, who’s the producer for the hit TV show This Is Us will be the playwright.

“When I was approached about working on The Notebook I had to excuse myself and go to the bathroom and cry and come back into the meeting,” Michaelson admitted. “I have loved the movie and the story for so many years now that the idea of turning it into a musical overwhelmed me.”

Sparks was pretty excited about the Broadway show too and expressed it on Twitter.

Excited to share BIG NEWS… #TheNotebook is coming to Broadway! Playwright and #ThisIsUs producer Bekah Brunstetter will be writing the adaptation, w/ artist @Ingridmusic handling music and lyrics. Thrilled to work w/ everyone on bringing this to stage! https://t.co/rVAVQYzpxX pic.twitter.com/c4UaHE1FZ7 — Nicholas Sparks (@NicholasSparks) January 3, 2019

Can’t wait to find out about the cast and show dates!

Main Image via Facebook / @TheNotebookMovie