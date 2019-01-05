Listen Live

The Notebook Is Coming To Broadway

Relive this beautiful love story all over again!

By Host Blogs, Music

The 1996 Nicholas Sparks novel The Notebook is being adapted into a musical. It’s coming to Broadway! American songwriter and Broadway star Ingrid Michaelson announced it on The Today Show that she will be writing the score. Bekah Brunstetter, who’s the producer for the hit TV show This Is Us will be the playwright.

“When I was approached about working on The Notebook I had to excuse myself and go to the bathroom and cry and come back into the meeting,” Michaelson admitted. “I have loved the movie and the story for so many years now that the idea of turning it into a musical overwhelmed me.”

Sparks was pretty excited about the Broadway show too and expressed it on Twitter.

Can’t wait to find out about the cast and show dates!

Main Image via Facebook / @TheNotebookMovie

Related posts

WATCH: Mariah Carey Releases Live Version of “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle Gives Guitar To Elderly Man Who Had His Stolen

Updated Baby It’s Cold Outside

Alicia Keys Duets With The Cutest Partner

Ariana Debuts New Song About Her Exes

Michael Bublé Nails It In Mini Carpool Karaoke

P!NK Records A Song With Her Daughter

A Breakup Playlist Scientifically Proven To Cure A Broken Heart

WATCH & LISTEN: Alessia Cara Drops New Single “Trust My Lonely”