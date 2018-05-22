The Obama’s Have Signed A Deal With Netflix!
Netflix and chill with the Obamas
The former first family will produce films and series for the service, potentially including scripted and unscripted series, documentaries and features.
Barack Obama recently appeared as a guest on David Letterman’s Netflix talk show.
President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have entered into a multi-year agreement to produce films and series for Netflix, potentially including scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features.
— Netflix US (@netflix) May 21, 2018