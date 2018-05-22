Listen Live

The Obama’s Have Signed A Deal With Netflix!

Netflix and chill with the Obamas

By Dirt/Divas

The former first family will produce films and series for the service, potentially including scripted and unscripted series, documentaries and features.

Barack Obama recently appeared as a guest on David Letterman’s Netflix talk show.

