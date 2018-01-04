Listen Live

Officers Rescue Chickens On The Highway Near LA

Chips rescue chicks!

By Kool Mornings

It was a race against the cluck as California Highway Patrol officers scrambled to rescue 19 chickens who tried to cross the road.

Police says that the birds blocked a portion of a busy expressway near LA when a truck transporting the birds didn’t realize that the bird had fallen out of the back cab.

Officers managed to rescue 17 birds, two were fried, I mean died.

 

 

