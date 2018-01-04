Officers Rescue Chickens On The Highway Near LA
Chips rescue chicks!
It was a race against the cluck as California Highway Patrol officers scrambled to rescue 19 chickens who tried to cross the road.
Police says that the birds blocked a portion of a busy expressway near LA when a truck transporting the birds didn’t realize that the bird had fallen out of the back cab.
Officers managed to rescue 17 birds, two were fried, I mean died.
Feel good story of the day, no fowl play suspected.
https://t.co/CKlDFtd0FV via @abc7
— CHP Santa Fe Springs (@CHP_SFS) January 2, 2018
ICYMI, this morning: CHiPs rescuing chicks on I-605. “10-15 (Officer has in-custody) times 17…chickens, that is!” #WhyDidTheChickenCrossTheRoad #WeLikeFastFood but not on the freeway! Chicken-wrangling video in follow-up tweet. 🐓💨🚓 pic.twitter.com/cIoDHgNNx9
— CHP Santa Fe Springs (@CHP_SFS) January 2, 2018