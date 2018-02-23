The original Camp From Friday The 13th Is Offering Sleepovers

The actual camp that was the backdrop at ‘Camp Chrystal Lake” in the Friday the 13th often offers tours on actual Friday 13th to fans of the film.

The camp is located in New Jersey and is the home of actual Boy Scouts named Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco.

However, this April, they’re giving fans the chance to camp overnight at the real-life Camp Crystal Lake for the first time ever. And, Adrienne King one of the stars of the movie will be on hand for the event on Saturday, April 14th!

Because this is a rare event and very popular, if you want to go, you will have to bid for your chance to go.

Here’s the info from the camp’s website:

“In addition to the regular tours, there will be two VIP experiences available via a ticket auction. A limited number of VIP guests will take the regular tour and then continue on an overnight experience at the camp with some exclusive morning activities with our special guest. This will truly be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for hardcore F13 fans. To learn more, please browse to our VIP page and place your bid for a VIP ticket by 11:59 PM EST on February, 27th, 2018. Ticket invitations will be sent to winning bidders after the bidding closes. You’ll have 24 hours to complete your ticket purchase before the invitation expires and is offered to the next winning bidder.”

On Friday, April 13th, there will be a morning tour from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $135. On both Friday, April 13th and Saturday, April 14th, there will be an afternoon tour from 3 to 10 p.m. for $175 and the VIP experience, which goes from 3 p.m. to 11 a.m. the next day and includes dinner and breakfast. The regular tours will be awarded to interested fans via a lottery, given the high-demand.

“In order to relieve the stress of the ticketing process for our fans, we will be moving to a simple lottery system for these tours. For a chance at a ticket, please browse to the tickets page and complete the entry form. Names will be randomly chosen and ticket invitations will be sent via email starting on March 5th, 2018. If your name is selected, you’ll have 24 hours to complete your ticket purchase before the invitation expires and is offered to the next randomly chosen name.”

Those who want to take part in the VIP experience need to be at least 21-years-old. Since it doesn’t look like we’re getting a new Friday the 13th movie anytime soon, this could be something great to help hardcore fans fill the void. If you want in, you’d better get in fast, as the available spots will fill up. You can sign up to get tickets at the official Crystal Lake Tours website.