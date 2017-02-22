The Original cast of Degrassi Jr. High are set to reunite!

The original cast of Degrassi High are set to reunite at Toronto Comic Con next month! Already confirmed are Pat Mastroianni (Joey Jeremiah), Stacie Mistysyn (Caitlin Ryan), Stefan Brogren (Snake “Archie” Simpson), Kirsten Bourne Kelly (Tessa Campanelli) and Dan Woods (Mr. Raditch). It’s Degrassi Jr. high’s 30th anniversary on TV and Canada’s 150th…The cast is looking to celebrate both milestones with a cross Canada tour…. The Degrassi reunion tour will take place all across Canada and the cast ask that you stay tuned to their reunion Facebook page Toronto ComiCon takes place March 17-19 at the south building of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre! https://www.facebook.com/Degrassitour/

