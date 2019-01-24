The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Is Looking For New Drivers

Do you love hotdogs, and always thought it would be cool to drive around in one. Well, this job is for you! Every year around this time the Oscar Mayer company puts out a call for new college grads! They are looking for a few good ones to drive around the United States in the 27-foot-long hotdog van!

Applications are now live and you can apply until January 31st! Imagine driving around the country in this!

According to the site, What is promised: a competitive salary, plus expenses, benefits, and clothing (which…may or may not be a hot dog costume). The job is open to any college graduate, preferably one with a BA or BS in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising, or marketing, though you don’t need one of those specific degrees to apply.