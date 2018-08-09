The Oscars Adds A New Category For Outstanding Achievement In Popular Film

We’re a long way away from The Academy awards, however, Oscar bosses announced yesterday that they will be adding another category for next season.

The category for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Film will be introduced at the 2019 Oscars, which is scheduled for Feb. 24, 2019. Bosses also say the broadcast will be kept to a maximum of 3 hours and some awards will be handed out during commercials…

There are 24 categories to get through….