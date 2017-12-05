The Perfect Christmas Song, According to Science

A musicologist at the Boston Conservatory, Dr Joe Bennett has created a Perfect Christmas song by studying the lyrics, tempo, vocals, and musical key of 200 of the top Christmas songs.

He found it was important to use words like Santa, snow, home, peace, and love in the lyrics, but especially the word Christmas itself. The song needed to be in a major key, have an average tempo of 115 beats per minute, and feature plenty of sleigh bells.

And using all of his info, he engineered a song called “Love’s Not Just For Christmas”, which he says is the, quote, “happiest Christmas song ever.”

