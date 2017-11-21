Listen Live

The Plaza Hotel Offering A “Kevin McAllister Experience”

In Honour Of Home Alone 2's 25th Anniversary

Do you know someone who is a huge Home Alone fan? Well, we may have just found the perfect Christmas gift. For the low (starting) rate of $895 (a night), The Plaza Hotel in New York is offering a “Live Like Kevin” experience. That’s right, fans of the film can live just like Kevin McAllister did in Home Alone 2: Lost In New York

According to The Plaza’s website, “In room and throughout the hotel a variety of experiences inspired by Kevin’s time over the holiday’s here at The Plaza will come to life for guests to enjoy“. There’s even a 90’s inspired menu at Todd English Food Hall that has “updated versions of childhood favourites“..

Depending on your budget, there are a few different Home Alone-themed packages to choose from. If you don’t want to splurge on a room, you can also just pop by the hotel and walk through the Food Hall’s Home Alone exhibit. There’s a photo experience that allows fans to “be Kevin”, and have a photo-op with the Wet/Sticky Bandits.

If you’re a hard-core fan and are willing to spring for the full experience, the Anniversary Room Package starts at 895$/night. Now that does include a Home Alone 2 backpack, t shirt and a paintcan with copies of all of the DVD’s.

It also includes a complimentary in-room ice cream plaza-style-sundae cart ordered via room service – the actual cherry on top! There is also the option to add on passes to the Empire State Building, access to Wollman Rink and 4 hour limousine tour through NYC “where you can use your Home Alone Map to guide you through Kevin’s adventure“.

This package is available to book as of December 1, 2017.

