The Property Brothers Have A New Kids Book Out Today!

Jonathan and Drew Scott, better known as ‘The Property Brothers’ have a new book out which is catered just for kids!

The book is called, ‘Builder Brothers: Big Plans’ and features stories and pictures of Jonathan and Drew as kids telling the story of how they want to build a double-decker dog house! The story is about accomplishing what seemed at the time, an impossible task.

And as a bonus — the story, which is available today, appeals to both kids and adults, as it includes an original DIY project that the whole family can work on it together!