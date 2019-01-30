The Puppuccinos Is Now The Cool New Thing For Your Fur Baby!

Let’s face it, you share with your pooch… You get a treat, they get a treat! So when you head out for your next Starbucks, don’t forget to ask for a Puppuccino for your dog!

Apparently Starbucks offers a secret treat for fido! Its’ basically a cup of whipped cream. One barista shared a video of her serving one to a dog through the drive-thru window and well, now everyone wants one!

Favorite part of my job is feeding max his treat everyday. pic.twitter.com/JZyjTax5CC — JodieBrooke (@JodieBrooke2) January 28, 2019

One dog enjoyed his puppucinos so much that he got his nose stuck in the cup…

Here’s another video with a dog named Bear who clearly is a regular!

Bear is my favorite customer pic.twitter.com/8QzgaO4ovo — betty spaghetty (@kass_erole) January 29, 2019

Of course, vets don’t recommend giving too much dairy to dogs as it can upset their stomachs so ask for a small cup and keep treats to a minimum.