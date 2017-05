Are you having a baby? First timer, or old pro- either way you need something to get you through labour…

Introducing the push play list!

Baby- Justin Bieber

Let it go- James Bay

Hold on we’re going home-Drake

Baby one more Time- Britney Spears

The Final Countdown- Europe

2 Become 1- Spice Girls

Push- Matchbox Twenty

After Baby is born….Get ready to cry

Celine Dion- The Prayer