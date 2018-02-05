The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

Barrie Police Service is investigating a theft of gas from a local gas station after a vehicle with no front or back licence plate filled up and left without paying. On Friday, February 2nd, 2018 just after 11:30 pm an un-plated black, 4-door Infiniti Q50 attended the Circle K Convenience located at 62 Essa Road in the City of Barrie. The single male driver exited the vehicle and filled up over $70.00 of gas before leaving the gas station travelling southbound on Burton Avenue. Description:

Male, black

Tall, thin build

Wearing red and white running shoes, blue jeans, dark jacket or long sleeve shirt and toque

Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact PC P Matte of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2557 or email at pmatte@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com.

Barrie Police Service is looking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspicious vehicle in the area between Bayfield Street & Ferris Lane and Anne Street North & Austen Lane between 9:00 and 10:00 am on Monday, February 5th, 2018. The vehicle was first spotted in a plaza on Ferris Lane shortly after 9:00am and was periodically observed in the area of Bayfield Street, Cundles Road and Anne Street North within the hour. The single occupant of the car, a male driver, stopped in a driveway on Anne Street North with his window down and attempted to speak to a female walking along the sidewalk.

Description of the vehicle:

Small, older model

Four (4) door

Grey in colour with black door handles

Description of driver:

Male, white

Bald, clean shaven

Approximately 40 to 50-years-old

Wearing a dark coloured coat

Anyone who may have information on this vehicle or the driver is asked to contact PC D Dallaire of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext 2928 or ddallaire@barriepolice.ca. Any business or residence along this route that may have video surveillance facing the street is asked to contact the investigating officer to aid in the investigation.

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On Friday, February 02, 2018, around 11:30 a.m., South Simcoe Police recceived a call from a concerned citizen about a possible impaired driver. The caller described a man passed out inside his vehicle in the parking lot of a plaza located on Holland Street, West, in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury. Police arrived and found the described car with a male driver behind the wheel, now awake. While speaking to the driver, the officer noted a strong odour of alcohol, however, he denied having anything to drink on today’s date. The officer formed the opinion his ability to drive was impaired by alcohol and asked him to exit the car. While doing so, the officer noticed a beer can in the door of the vehicle. He was arrested and taken to the South division for testing. The 32 year old male from Holland Landing was charged with Impaired Care and Control and Drive Over 80 mgs. He will appear in court later this month to answer to these charges.

On Sunday, February 04, 2018, shortly after 8:30 p.m., South Simcoe Police were conducting a R.I.D.E. program near Jans Blvd and Anna Maria Blvd, in the Town of Innisfil. A vehicle approached the spot check and made an immediate u-turn. The driver led the officer in a short pursuit before he was able to pull the vehicle over safely a short distance away. Police learned while speaking to the male driver that he had not consumed any alcohol but was avoiding the spot check because the car he was driving was never registered, the plates attached were borrowed from his roommate and he didn’t have valid insurance on the car. The 28 year old from Innisfil had his car towed and impounded and he was charged with a number of Highway Traffic Act offences including Careless Driving and Fail To Stop For Police. He is to appear in court in March of this year.

RCMP

Interpol is lending a hand in the search for an Innisfil man. The Mounties have been looking for Wojciech Grzesiowski since November when they arrested several others in a four-year cross-border investigation into fentanyl and organized crime. The 40-year-old holds citizenship in both Canada and Poland. A ‘red’ notice has been issued by Interpol. It is used “to seek the location and arrest of wanted persons with a view to extradition or similar lawful action.” A red notice is rare, but police feel it is warranted given the allegations against Grzesiowski. They include instructing the commission of an offence for a criminal organization, the commission of an offence for a criminal organization, possession of property obtained by crime, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and trafficking drugs, including fentanyl.

HUNTSVILLE OPP

A 49-year-old Huntsville man has been charged with drug offences after OPP collected 170 pot plants from a home in the town. Officers also confiscated grow op related equipment. Charges include Production of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Cannabis over 30grms under the Controlled Drug Substances Act.