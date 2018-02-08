The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

The Barrie Police Service is looking to identify a male who pulled a change room quick change and left without paying for his new outfit. On Sunday, January 28th, 2018 at 12:00 pm the lone male entered the Roots store located in the Georgian Mall at 509 Bayfield Street, in the City of Barrie. He conversed shortly with a store employee who let him into the change room with a sweatshirt and sweat pants. Moments later the male exited the change room without the items he entered with and scurried out of the store, not responding to the inquisitive employee. When the change room was checked, it appeared the male had removed the security tags from the items.

Description:

Male, white

Approximately 30-years-old

350-400lbs

6’0″

Shaggy beard and long unkempt hair

Wearing a black Oakley baseball cap, white shirt under a black hoody, black winter coat with grey sleeves with unknown logo on back (number 5 over a 7), blue jeans and grey/white running shoes

Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact PC B Carleton of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2549 or email at bcarleton@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com

COLLINGWOOD OPP

Officers from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a motorist with drug offences as a result of a vehicle stop in Collingwood. On February 5, 2018 at approximately 11:30pm, an officer on patrols stopped a vehicle for speeding at Highway 26 near Newport Boulevard in Collingwood and while speaking to the driver, the officer detected the smell of marihuana emanating from the car and observed several small plants in the back seat. Investigation led to the driver being arrested and the vehicle being towed to detachment for processing. As a result of the search of the vehicle, officers seized 320 marihuana plants, 2600 grams of cannabis resin as well as a small amount of pills and ‘shatter’. A 62 year-old Meaford man is facing charges of Possession of Cannabis Marihuana over 30 Grams; Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking and Producing a Controlled Substance (Cannabis Marihuana) and is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood on March 20, 2018.

NOTTAWASAGA OPP

On Tuesday, February 6, 2018, officers from the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated a break-in that occurred to a vacant residence located south of Tottenham, Township of New Tecumseth. The break-in was reported to have occurred sometime over the last two weeks. Stolen from the residence were several long guns (non-restricted firearms). OPP Forensic Identification Unit processed the scene and collected evidence to assist investigators as this investigation continues. There is no public safety concern at this time. Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident, please contact the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) at 1-888-310-1122, or Nottawasaga OPP at (705) 434-1939.