The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

The Barrie Police are seeking public assistance in identifying two suspects following a theft at Georgian Mall, located at 509 Bayfield Street, in the City of Barrie. On Thursday, February 8, 2018, two suspects had entered LIDS; a store located within the Georgian Mall. One suspect attempted to distract the employee while his counterpart, the second suspect, removed several baseball hats from the shelf and placed them into a shopping bag he had been carrying. The gig was up when the employee observed what had been happening and confronted the suspect. The suspect became hostile and quickly fled the store, followed by the second suspect. Both men were last seen exiting the Georgian Mall before security arrived. The Suspects are described as;

Suspect 1

Male, white (30 yrs.)

5’9”, Medium build

Short brown hair

Wearing a black coat, grey hoodie, blue jeans, and white shoes and carrying a black backpack.

Suspect 2

Male, white (30 yrs.)

5’9”, Medium build

Short dark brown hair

Wearing a “Raptors” baseball hat, black coat, white hoodie, black pants and shoes.

The surveillance video provided is of poor quality and does not provide a clear picture of the suspects, although police are still requesting assistance in identifying the males through clothing or other descriptive features. Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Hemington of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2763, khemington@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous tip at www.tipsubmit.com.

COLLINGWOOD OPP

Officers from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a male for theft from motor vehicles after receiving a call from a resident about a suspicious person in their neighbourhood. On February 11, 2018 at approximately 11:00pm a resident in the area of McKean Crescent and Peel Street in Collingwood called police in regards a suspicious person observed in the area. Upon arriving on scene, police observed a male entering a parked vehicle and when approached by police he fled the area on foot. A foot chase ensued where the male tried to flee from police through backyards, the walking trails and forested areas nearby but to no avail as he was subsequently apprehended by OPP officers. As well police recovered a small amount of stolen property. Charged is a 34 year-old from Grey Highlands, he is charged with Criminal Code offences of Trespassing At Night and Possession Of Property Obtained By Crime Under $5000. He is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood on March 13, 2018.

Officers from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a motorist with impaired driving offences after being called to a collision on Balsam Street in Collingwood. On February 10, 2018 at approximately 12:15am OPP officers were dispatched to a single vehicle collision in the area of Balsam Street and Harbour Street in Collingwood. Officers arrived on scene and observed a vehicle that went off the roadway and was stuck in the snow bank. Officers approached the driver who was outside the vehicle where it became apparent that he was under the influence of alcohol which led to his arrest and transport to detachment for processing. Charged is a 23 year-old Collingwood man, he is facing charges of Driving a Motor Vehicle While Ability Impaired by Alcohol and Driving a Motor Vehicle with More Than 80 Milligrams of Alcohol in Blood. He is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood on March 6, 2018.