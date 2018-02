Huronia West OPP

OPP have charged a 48-year-old¬†Springwater Township woman with Assault in an apparent case of ‘pump rage’. Security video at a gas station in Elmvale shows a snowmobiler being attacked as he finished fuelling his sled. His attacker, who was waiting to fuel up, approached him. Words were exchanged before the victim’s helmet was pulled from his head and tossed away. He suffered minor injuries.