The Rap Sheet

Monday, February 19th

By News

ORILLIA OPP

On February 11, 2018 at approximately 9:00 pm the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a fire at a Willison Side Road address in Ramara Township. Police arrived on the scene and observed 2 vehicles engulfed in flames being attended to by the Rama Fire Department (RFD). The fire was extinguished, no one was hurt in this incident. As the investigation continues police are requesting the assistance of the public. If anyone has witnessed this incident or has information regarding the circumstances surrounding this fire they are encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 705-326-3536.

