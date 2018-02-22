The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On 12 January 2018, South Simcoe Police Service attended for a distraction theft at Roadshow Antiques Mall in the 400 Market in Innisfil. A couple had attempted to purchase a quantity of antique jewelry and in doing so distracted the sales staff and were able to make off with the jewelry without paying. Photos of the male and female suspects were distributed on social media and to other police agencies. As a result of information from both the public and police services, arrest warrants have been issued for a 40 year old female of No Fixed Address and a 29 year old male, also of No Fixed Address. Other police services also have an interest in these persons.

South Simcoe Police were called to an Alcona pharmacy on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 for a report of a theft that had occurred. Just before 6:00 p.m. the suspect enters the store and proceeds to place various items into a shopping bag. The suspect leaves the store a short time later without any attempt to pay for the items. The suspect is described as: Male, white, 5″9″, approximately 20 years old, medium build, short brown hair, wearing a baseball cap backwards, grey jogging pants, black shoes, black hoodie with a white string and a blue shirt under hoodie. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.