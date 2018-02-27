The Rap Sheet

HUNTSVILLE OPP

In the past two weeks members of the Huntsville Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have attended 5 break and enters to businesses in Huntsville. On February 21, 2018 Huntsville OPP attended the China House restaurant on Main St. E. It was learned that sometime between February 20, 2018 at 10:00pm and February 21, 2018 10:00am unknown culprits smashed a window, entering the restaurant and removed cash from within the business. Shortly after Huntsville OPP attended Big Daddy’s Fresh Meats on Chaffey St. The culprits pulled open a window and once inside, removed a cash box with the till money. On February 22, 2018 Huntsville OPP was made aware of a theft at a house being built on Fairy Lake at the end of Town Line Rd. Culprits entered the house from the lakeside and removed approximately $2000.00 worth of power tools. Sometime overnight on February 24, 2018 culprits smashed a window at West Side Fish and Chips on Main St W. in Huntsville. Once inside the culprits removed the float cash from the till and cash from tip jars. The culprits attempted to access the ATM machine and safe without success. Huntsville OPP is looking to identify two male suspects in this break in. One suspect is described as a male approximately 5’3″ wearing a five four grey hoodie, darker pants and black shoes with white soles. A second male wearing a dark hoodie and a green and grey toque. Sometime overnight on February 25, 2018 unknown culprits smashed a window beside the entrance to Salvation Army Thrift Store on King William St. in Huntsville. Once inside the culprits rummaged through cash registers, drawers, staff lockers and manager’s office. The staff noticed immediately that the donation jar was missing. The culprits managed to break into a locked room, removing the safe containing cash and had also located the keys to the Salvation Army cube van. The safe and cube van were both taken from the store. The Salvation cube van was later discovered on a road north of Huntsville, but the safe is still missing. Huntsville detachment members utilized the Scenes of Crimes Officers, along with Muskoka Street Crime Unit. They will continue to investigate the above break ins. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Huntsville OPP or Crime Stoppers.