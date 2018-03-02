The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

Barrie Police Service is investigating a theft from a convenience store after a female distracted the clerk and left the store without paying for concealed items. On Wednesday, February 21st, 2018 at approximately 10:00 pm a lone female attended the Macs Convenience located at 610 Huronia Road, in the City of Barrie. She kept her fur-trimmed hood up the entire time in the store, concealing most of her face from surveillance cameras. The suspect selected various items from the store bringing them to the counter to purchase. Once the employee had loaded a few items in a bag, the female asked for a specific energy drink that was out of stock on the shelf. The employee left the counter to retrieve case requested by the suspect. While the counter was unattended, the female removed items from the bag concealing them in her jacket and selected a variety of scratch lottery tickets leaving the store before the employee returned. Description:

Female, white

Dyed red hair

Wearing a pink winter jacket with a brown fur-trimmed hood

The suspect was last seen leaving the parking lot in a grey or silver SUV. No make, model or licence plate could be obtained by video. Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact PC G Peters of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2761 or email at gpeters@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On Thursday, March 01, 2018, just before 8:30 p.m., South Simcoe Police were notified about a possible impaired driver from a concerned citizen. Police located the described vehicle heading eastbound on Innisfil Beach Road which was observed to be swerving within the lane. Police activated their emergency lights and sirens, however, the driver was oblivious to this and continued driving. Shortly after, another officer approached the vehicle from the opposite direction with his emergency lights on, again, the driver seemed unaware of this and continued driving. The vehicle was finally stopped safely and the driver was arrested and taken to the South Division for further testing. A 36 year old from Innisfil was charged with Impaired Driving and Over 80 mgs. His car was impounded for 7 days and his driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days.