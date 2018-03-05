The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On Saturday, March 03, 2018, just before 3:00 p.m., a South Simcoe Police Service Traffic Unit officer was conducting speed enforcement on the 20th Sideroad, located in the Town of Innisfil. He watched a car travelling southbound at a high rate of speed. The car registered a speed of 146 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone. The officer stopped the vehicle and charged the 30 year old male from Innisfil with Stunt Driving and Speeding. His vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days and his driver’s licence was suspended for 7 days.

BRACEBRIDGE OPP

On Sunday March 4, 2018 at 3:30 a.m. a Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police officer was conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 11 South in Bracebridge when a vehicle sped by. The officer conducted a traffic stop on Highway 11 South, south of Gravenhurst and began conducting an investigation into the traffic infraction. As a result, police arrested and charged a 19 year-old from Barrie, with Over 80. The accused received an immediate 90 day driver’s licence suspension and further had his vehicle towed and impounded. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on March 20, 2018 to answer to his charge.

On Sunday March 4, 2018 at 1:40 a.m. a Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer was on patrol in the town of Bracebridge when the erratic driving behaviour of a vehicle on Wellington Street caught his attention. In spite of the drivers efforts to avoid the officers detection, the vehicle was located in the area of Quebec Street, Bracebridge. As a result of the officers investigation, an 18 year-old from Bracebridge has been charged with Driving while under Suspension, Operate Motor without Insurance, Use Plate not Authorized, Obstruct Plate. The accused will appear in Provincial Offenses Court on March 27, 2018 to answer to his charges.