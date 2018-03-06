The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

On Sunday, February 25, 2018, a credit card had been stolen from a vehicle on Bayview Drive, in the City of Barrie. Video surveillance at Circle K, located at 62 Essa Road and 100 Little Avenue, in the City of Barrie, captured two suspects utilizing the stolen credit card several times early Sunday morning, between 5:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. The investigation is ongoing. The Suspects are described as;

Suspect 1

Male, white (25 to 35 yrs.)

Muscular build

Beard – chin strap style

Wearing a black baseball hat, black shirt, thick gold chains, black jacket and jeans.

Suspect 2

Male, white (25 to 35 yrs.)

Medium build, chest tattoo

Black goatee

Wearing a blue “Toronto Raptors” baseball hat, black hooded sweater, camouflage vest and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Hennessy of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2717, dhennessy@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com

ORILLIA OPP

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a theft that occurred at a business on Murphy Road in the City of Orillia. On March 2, 2018 the male in the picture entered the Murphy Road business and left with a cart of unpaid merchandise. Police attended and obtained security footage. The Orillia OPP is seeking the assistance of the public in identifying the male. If anyone has information on the identity of the suspect they are encouraged to contact The Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 705-326-3536.

BRACEBRIDGE OPP

On Tuesday March 6, 2018 just before 12:30 a.m. Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers were called to a local convenience store on Manitoba Street in Bracebridge after a man entered the store, presented a weapon and demanded cash. The employee was able to gain control of the weapon, a large knife, and the man fled only to return as he wanted his weapon back. Police were on scene within minutes and arrested and charged a 19 year-old man from Bracebridge with Armed Robbery X 2 and Being Intoxicated in a Public Place. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on March 27, 2018.

PARRY SOUND OPP

On March 4, 2018 at approximately 1:10 a.m., a member of the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police was conducting regular patrol in Parry Sound, Ontario. Police observed a vehicle on Great North Road and a traffic stop was initiated. The officer spoke to the driver and determined that the driver had consumed alcohol. As a result of the investigation, a 31-year-old man from Parry Sound was arrested and charged with Fail or refusal to provide a breath sample. The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound, Ontario on March 29, 2018.