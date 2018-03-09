The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On Thursday 8th March, South Simcoe Police uniform officers alongside members of the Crisis Outreach and Support Team (COAST) attended two residences in Bradford. In one instance the person in crisis was transported to hospital by paramedics. Members of COAST met with the family to ensure that they are aware of the resources and supports that are available in the community. At the second incident, members of COAST spoke directly to the person in crisis and were able to offer guidance to them in an effort to get the necessary counselling and supports to deal with their particular crisis. The COAST members work within the community to supplement treatments and/or provide direction as to where resources can be accessed to assist them. This is done through follow-up visits by the Team. COAST responds to all calls that involve crisis-response that include:

* mental health situations

* suicide-related incidents

* suspected overdoses

* occurrences involving persons experiencing adverse symptoms related to neurodevelopmental considerations (like autism)

* persons experiencing negative symptoms from dementia

* other crisis-related situations

COAST crisis workers are a partnership between South Simcoe Police and York Support Services Network (YSSN) 310-COPE and CMHA Barrie. The program is partially funded by the Central Local Health Integration Network (CLHIN) and provides a valuable resource to both the residents of Innisfil and Bradford West Gwillimbury.

South Simcoe Police conducted RIDE spot-checks at various locations throughout Innisfil on the evening of Thursday March 8th. About 500 vehicles were stopped which resulted in 4 WARN Range Suspensions being issued. Three people had their licence suspended for 3 days and one person will be out of the driver’s seat for seven days as this was their second WARN Range suspension. South Simcoe Police conduct RIDE spot checks throughout the year. RIDE is one way police try to keep our roads safe and rely upon the support and eyes of the motoring public to help keep impaired drivers off our roads. If you see a suspected impaired driver, call 9-1-1. Let’s work together to keep our roads safe for all users.

South Simcoe Police once again received a report of a citizen being defrauded of money in a Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) scam. The police would like to remind the public that no legitimate organization or group is going to ask or demand that you pay for goods, services or penalties (fines) using gift cards. Recently there has been an increase in the use of iTunes cards in many of these scams. If you are asked to pay using any gift card, do not provide information and hang up on the caller. If there is a threat of jail (CRA scam) contact the police for advice. It is important that everyone understands this type of scam so we can drastically reduce the number of victims who suffer financial loss. Talk to anyone you feel might be subject to this type of scam to ensure they don’t fall prey to these criminals.