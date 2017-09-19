The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

On Monday, September 18th, 2017 at 10:40pm Barrie Police responded to a Break and Enter call at Fox’s Bakery on 96 Victoria Street, in the City of Barrie. Residents sitting outside enjoying the nice weather observed a lone male circling around the business then smash the side door and enter the premise. Police arrived on scene finding the suspect had fled minutes before with the cash register in hand. He was last seen travelling eastbound on Victoria Street towards Sanford Street. Description:

Male, white

Thin build

5’7”-5-9”

Wearing a black hoodie, baseball hat, black capris or long shorts and white high top running shoes

Facial features are not clear in surveillance video as quality is low due to lighting, however police feel the image still may provide enough of an visual to assist in identifying the suspect. Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact PC M Velema of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2607 or email at mvelema@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On Monday, September 18, 2017 around 8:00 a.m., South Simcoe Police received a call from a Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury employee reporting that he had located a dump truck without wheels at the rear of the municipal parking lot. South Division officers attended to discover the passenger side window had been smashed, the ignition tampered with and all 12 wheels removed. Officers were able to confirm the vehicle had been reported stolen the previous night in Waterloo Region. Anyone with information is asked to call South Simcoe Police at (905)775-3311 or Crime Stoppers.