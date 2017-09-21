The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

Barrie Police are currently investigating a gas drive off which occurred last week where the vehicle was also driving with a stolen licence plate. On Tuesday, September 12th, 2017 at 7:15pm a beige Chevrolet van attended the Petro Canada gas bar located at 360 Bayfield Street, in the City of Barrie, where the passenger filled up over $100.00 in fuel. The passenger then returned to the vehicle and it immediately reversed and left without paying for the fuel. The front licence plate on the vehicle was observed as ADLK 583 which returned as stolen from Durham Regional Police.

Description of Driver:

Male, white

Large build

Wearing a black t-shirt and black & red Chicago Blackhawks hat

Description of Passenger:

Male white

40-50yrs

Large build

Wearing a grey hat with red brim, grey t-shirt with red emblem, blue striped shorts and black shoes

Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact PC K Groh of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2533 or email at kgroh@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com

KAWARTHA LAKES OPP

Officers from the City of Kawartha Lakes detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to Walnut Street in the Fenelon Falls area yesterday afternoon, September 20, 2017 for a vehicle in the water at that location. Investigation revealed that the empty car had been abandoned earlier in the day, between 1am and 2am. The vehicle had been reported stolen from Durham Region. Citizens are reminded that suspicious activity can be reported at any time to the OPP’s communication center at 1-888-310-1122. Anybody with information about the above incident is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes detachment at (705) 324-6741. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by going to www.khcs.ca and submitting an anonymous tip online.