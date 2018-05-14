The Rap Sheet

KAWARTHA LAKES OPP

The OPP would like to warn residents of a scam involving gift cards. This scam occurs when a false barcode sticker is placed over the genuine barcode on the back of the card. The scammers are taking advantage of the fact that many gift cards displayed on sales racks are blank cards. A dollar value is added by the merchant upon activation. When the card is activated or purchased the victim’s money isn’t loaded to the card, but directed to a false account as indicated by the barcode sticker. Residents are asked to check the cards prior to purchase to ensure they have not been tampered with. In an effort to reduce victimization consumers and retailers need to be aware of these scams. Suspicious activity can be reported to the local police service.