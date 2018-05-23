The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

On Friday, May 4th, at 10:50am Barrie Police Service received a call from the employee working at Ultramar located at 90 Mapleview Drive East, in the City of Barrie, after a robbery had occurred. The employee advised a male entered the store with a mask covering his face and handed a note over the counter. No weapon was seen, however he did keep his hand in his pocket alluding a weapon was present. When the male spoke, the employee noted an accent however it is unclear the origin at this time. The male collected a small quantity of cash and cigarettes before fleeing west on Mapleview Drive East in a dark coloured Jeep Cherokee. The employee was not physically harmed in the incident.

Description:

Male, dark complexion

5’8″ to 5’10”

150 to 170lbs and slender build

40 to 50-years-old

Wearing a beige ball cap, green hospital mask, black puffy jacket, tan button up shirt, light blue jeans and red Nike running shoes

Vehicle Description:

2016-2018 Jeep Cherokee

Black

Unknown licence plates

Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact Detective M Velema or Detective M Rasmussens of the Barrie Police Criminal Investigative Division at 705-725-7025 ext. 2607. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com