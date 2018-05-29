The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

A 21-year-old Innisfil man is charged with assault after a verbal dispute boiled over to a physical altercation in Innisfil. Police were called to a home on Innisfil Beach Rd. around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, May 28, 2018. A 21-year-old man and his 20-year-old girlfriend were assaulted outside of the home while standing with a group of adults and a baby. The incident occurred when two men showed up and one of them began arguing with the male victim over ongoing issues from their past. The victim’s girlfriend was assaulted while trying to move the child away from the altercation. The accused left but was later located by police at another nearby residence. He was arrested for two counts of Assault and transported to North Division. He was later released on a Promise to Appear in Court.

South Simcoe Police Service would like to commend a citizen for calling in a report of a suspected impaired driver in Innisfil. As a result, a 35-year-old woman who was driving with a young child in the car is facing charges after testing nearly three times the legal blood-alcohol limit. Police responded to a Driving Complaint radio call around 9 p.m. on Monday, May 28, 2018. As an officer arrived on scene, he witnessed the vehicle driving erratically before pulling it over. Based on the officer’s observations, the driver was placed under arrest for impaired driving. She was transported to South Division where testing resulted in readings of nearly three times the legal blood-alcohol limit. The woman was charged with Impaired Care and Control and Over 80. Her licence was suspended and her vehicle impounded for 90 days. She was released on a Promise to Appear in Court. The child was turned over to relatives at the scene of the vehicle stop.

A 29-year-old man from Innisfil has been charged with Speeding and Stunt Driving following an early morning traffic stop in Innisfil. Just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, a South Simcoe Police Service Traffic Enforcement officer observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed northbound on Yonge St. in Stroud. The officer obtained a speed measurement of 106 km/h in a 50 km/h Community Safety Zone. The vehicle was pulled over and the driver was charged. He received a 7-day licence suspension and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

BRACEBRIDGE OPP

On Saturday May 26, 2018 at 4:10 p.m. members of the Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 11 North, just south of Gravenhurst. Witnesses described that when the vehicles came to rest, one driver fled the scene on foot. Officers arrived and determined that the suspect vehicle had been reported as stolen on December 16, 2017 from York Region. The OPP Canine Unit along with the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) assisted by conducting a thorough search of the area and located the suspect who had sustained an injury to his ankle in his attempts to flee from police. Officers carried the suspect out of the woods and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police have charged a 43 year-old Toronto man with Possession of Stolen Property and Drugs, Fail To Remain, and Driving While Disqualified. The accused was held in custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on June 8, 2018 for a bail hearing.