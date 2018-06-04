The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

On Thursday, May 24, 2018, police were called to Walmart, located at 456 Bayfield Street, in the City of Barrie, for a report of a theft. The suspect had been observed selecting beer and then quickly fleeing the store without making any attempt to pay for the product. The investigation is ongoing in attempts to identify the suspect. The suspect is described as:

Male, white (40 to 45 yrs.)

Medium build

Wearing a grey zip-up sweater and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Hayes of the Barrie Police Service at bhayes@barriepolice.ca or call 705-725-7025 ext. 2570

On Thursday, May 24th, 2018 at 9:26 am an unknown male entered the Shoppers Drug Mart located at 420 Essa Road, in the City of Barrie. Video surveillance showed the male testing the samples of cologne, appearing to be watching over his shoulder for employees. Upon finding one he liked, he is seen carrying his selection down the next aisle and placing it in his pocket. He immediately exited the store prompting the security alarm which alerted the employees. The male fled through the parking lot before employees could catch up. Description:

Male, dark complexion

35 to 40-years-old

5′ 10″, medium build

Black short hair and goatee

Wearing a white baseball cap, black shirt with a dark green jacket, blue jeans and grey running shoes

Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact Constable J Knight of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2534 or jknight@barriepolice.ca.

On Friday, June 1, 2018, police were called to Toys R Us, located at 555 Bayfield Street, in the City of Barrie, for a report of a theft. Video surveillance had captured the two suspects enter the store together and then split up. The male suspect had been observed selecting a large DC Comic Lego set and exiting through a side door without being noticed. Within minutes he re-entered the store and met up with the female suspect. The pair attempted to return the Lego set for a full refund, but were denied. Although, minutes later they were observed purchasing a second DC Comic Lego set and leaving the store. The investigation is ongoing in attempts to identify the suspects. The suspects are described as:

Suspect #1

Female, white

Blond hair – short

Wearing an orange shirt, dark shorts, black sandals and carrying a pink purse.

Suspect #2

Male, white

Slim build

Wearing a dark baseball hat, light colored long sleeve dress shirt, blue Puma soccer jersey and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Ferreira of the Barrie Police Service at tferreira@barriepolice.ca.

On Saturday, June 2nd, 2018 at 2:20 pm the suspect entered Shoppers Drug Mart located at 420 Essa Road, in the City of Barrie. He appeared to be wearing an over-sized construction jacket as he attended the baby formula aisle. He removed the security tags on various tubs of infant formula and began concealing them inside his jacket. The male hurried out of the store and around the rear of the building. When the store manager checked the area he located the jacket worn by the suspect thrown in the bushes. The jacket had obviously been altered from the inside to hold

a multitude of stolen items. The jacket still had seven (7) tubs of formula powder and four (4) packages of Claritin Allergy medication valuing over $340.00. Description:

Male, white

Approximately 6’4″ and 250 lbs

Bald or shaved head

Wearing a black hat, light coloured pants, green shirt, black mirrored sunglasses and a black construction jacket with reflective stripes

Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact Constable K Brooks of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2921 or kbrooks@barriepolice.ca.

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

An 88-year-old Bradford landlord is charged after a tenant was threatened with a weapon and assaulted. Police were called to a Bradford home around 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 2, 2018 regarding a landlord/tenant dispute. The tenant told police that the landlord came over and began removing his possessions without notice. The tenant said when he tried to stop the landlord, the landlord threatened him with a weapon and grabbed him. The landlord left the scene on a bicycle and later turned himself in at South Division where he was charged with Assault and Assault With A Weapon.

On June 1, 2018 around 9:00 p.m., a 25-year-old man attended the South Division to sign in to comply with court ordered conditions. Police discovered that the man was currently subject to a Canada-wide driving prohibition for a conviction for Over 80. After the man drove off from South Division, officers followed him home where he was arrested for Driving While Disqualified. His vehicle was impounded for 45 days. He was released on a Promise to Appear in Court.

A 58-year-old Bradford man received a 3-day licence suspension for impaired driving on an ebike. On June 2, 2018, around 2:00 p.m., an officer observed an ebike travelling from Simcoe Rd. to Holland St. East and drive into a bar parking lot in Bradford. The officer observed the ebike driving erratically. Police spoke to the rider and conducted a roadside breath test. The result was a fail and the rider was arrested for Over 80. He was transported to South Division where further tests resulted in readings of Over 80. As a result, a 3-day licence suspension was issued.