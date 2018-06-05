The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

Barrie Police Service is looking to identify a female who was captured on video stealing multiple items from at north end pet store last month. On Friday, April 20th, 2018 a female attended Kat’s Pet Store located at 420 Leacock Drive, in the City of Barrie. She appeared evasive to store staff, was seen tucked away down one of the aisles and left the store without purchasing anything. Video surveillance was reviewed and it showed the female select three items in the one area, placing them all in her jacket pocket before exiting the store. Description:

Female, white

5’6″, heavy build

straight, medium length hair with black roots and blonde ends on the right side and blue ends on the left side

Wearing glasses, a long dark trench coat and black boots

Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact Constable M Mellish of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2634 or mmellish@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com