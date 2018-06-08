The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

After a month long investigation, the Barrie Police Street Crime Unit has charged three (3) people with drug trafficking related charges. On Wednesday, May 30th, 2018 members of the Barrie Police Street Crime Unit arrested a male during a traffic stop relating to their investigation in the south end of Barrie. A quantity of cocaine was seized which led to the execution of a search warrant at a residence in the area of Madeline Drive and Yonge Street, in the City of Barrie, a short time later. At the conclusion of the investigation over 4oz of cocaine and over $35,000.00 cash were seized. A 20-year-old male, 24-year-old male and 57-year-old female, all of Barrie, have been charged with Possession of Cocaine and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine. The co-accused will attend court at the end of June to answer to their charges. The public is reminded that anyone who may have information into the illegal distribution or possession of drugs can anonymously report to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com