The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

The Barrie Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a woman who is believed to be in possession of a stolen debit card. On Sunday June 10, a wallet had had been stolen from a vehicle that was parked in

the area of Ross Street and Maple Street, in the City of Barrie. The victim had been notified by her financial institution that several debit transactions had taken place on her account, which prompted police involvement. Further investigation led police to obtaining video surveillance from Circle K, located at 149 Dunlop Street, East, in the City of Barrie. The suspect was captured on video utilizing the victim’s debit card early Sunday morning just before 4:00 a.m. The investigation is ongoing. The suspect is described as;

Female, white (35 to 40 yrs.)

Medium build

Brown hair

Wearing a purple shirt and light coluored jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Fehrman of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2631 or sfehrman@barriepolice.ca . To submit a tip and remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave a tip online at online at www.p3tips.com