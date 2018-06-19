The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

South Simcoe Police Service officers are seeking the public’s help in solving the theft of a personal watercraft and other items from an Innisfil dealership. Police were called to the business on Commerce Park Drive on Monday, June 18, 2018 after staff members discovered that a 2014 Yamaha Waverunner SVHO was missing from the yard. After reviewing security camera video, it was determined that the personal watercraft was stolen around 9:00 p.m., on Saturday, May 19, 2018 along with a personal watercraft cover and trailer. There was a lone suspect and vehicle. The suspect appears to be a man of unknown race with average height and build. The person was wearing all dark clothing including a hoody, pants, shoes and gloves. There may have been some white on the soles of the shoes. It appears the suspect may have been wearing a mask. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a white, new model Jeep Cherokee SRT-8 with dark tinted windows and a tinted licence plate. The stolen property is: 2014 Yamaha Waverunner SVHO, black, serial number YAMA1887C414 (used/trade-in), Lode Rite 1200 series personal watercraft trailer (new), SeaDoo personal water craft cover (new). Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact South Simcoe Police Service at 705-436-2141, 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).

BRACEBRIDGE OPP

A Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer conducted a traffic stop on Phillip Street in Gravenhurst while on routine patrol in the town of Gravenhurst on Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. As a result of the investigation, police have charged 49 year-old Randy MCLEOD of Gravenhurst with Impaired Driving, Over 80, Driving While Disqualified, Fail to Comply with Recognizance, and Driving with Under Suspension. This is the third set of Impaired Driving charges for this accused in 2018. He will appear in the bail court in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge Tuesday afternoon.

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently investigating a theft that occurred at a Gravenhurst business at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday June 2, 2018. The unidentified suspect made off with a tool worth over $500.00 and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the involved person. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can submit your information online at www.p3tips.com or if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous.