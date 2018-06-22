The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

A 16-year-old youth already wanted on a long list of warrants is facing new charges after being arrested in Innisfil. On Thursday, June 21, 2018 around 3 p.m., a South Simcoe Police Service officer on patrol spotted a young person at a plaza on Innisfil Beach Rd. and 25 Sideroad. The officer, knowing the young person was wanted on a number of warrants, approached the youth and called his name. The youth fled and a foot chase ensued. Once the officer caught the young person, there was a struggle and other officers who had arrived on scene assisted in making the arrest. The young person was transported to the North Division where he was held for bail due to the outstanding warrants. New charges includes Assault With Intent To Resist Arrest and several Breach of Probation.

On Wednesday, June 20, 2018 around 11:00 a.m., South Simcoe Police Service officers were dispatched to a Bradford home for a well-being check. A woman was concerned about her grandchild and wanted police to check on the youngster. When officers arrived, they found the child alone in the residence which was in substandard conditions. The child had not attended school that day. As a result, a 43-year-old Bradford woman was charged with Failing to Provide the Necessities of Life to A Child. Child Services was notified about the incident.