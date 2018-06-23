The Rap Sheet

BRACEBRIDGE OPP

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Muskoka Crime Unit are currently investigating an assault that took place in the Town of Gravenhurst that sent a 58 year-old Mississauga man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On Tuesday June 19, 2018 between 6:30 a.m. and 8:00 a.m., there was an altercation between the operator of a grey Hummer and occupants of a second vehicle on Southwood Road near Beiers Road in Gravenhurst. Police are seeking any members of the public that may have witnessed these two vehicles or anything suspicious in the area. ‎