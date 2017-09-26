The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

Barrie Police Service attended the Circle K located at 151 Bayfield Street, in the City of Barrie, in regards to a string of thefts. On Thursday, September 21st, 2017 officers spoke to the owner of the Circle K who advised the male suspect was observed on video stealing items from the store. The male has also been a suspect in previous thefts over the last couple months.

Description:

Male, white

Thin build

Scruffy facial hair with possible goatee

Wearing black adidas track pants, black adidas hooded sweatshirt possibly with the sleeves cut off black adidas ball cap

Police are still continuing their investigation at this time and compiling information in regards to the previous thefts. Anyone who may have information to please contact PC G Brickell of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2520 or email at gbrickell@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com

The Barrie Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a suspect following a theft of gas that occurred just before 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 23, 2017. The suspect had been captured on video surveillance stealing gas from Esso, located at 7 Anne Street, in the City of Barrie. Police have determined the vehicle driven by the suspect had been equipped with stolen plates. The investigation is ongoing.

The vehicle is described as;

Mazda M3I

Four-door, grey

Equipped with stolen Ontario licence plates “CCLS 139”

The suspect is described as;

Male, white (20 to 30 yrs.)

5’11” – 6’2”

Wearing a black baseball hat, red hoodie, dark blue shorts and black running shoes with white laces.

Anyone with information is asked to Constable Hayes of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext.2570, bhayes@barriepolice.ca , or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On Monday, September 25, 2017, around 3:00 p.m.,a South Simcoe Police traffic officer’s attention was drawn to a car moving at a high rate of speed travelling northbound on the 5th Sideroad of Innisfil. The car was stopped for speeding and the driver readily admitted to the officer he was driving while under suspension for unpaid fines. While speaking to the driver, the officer noted a strong smell of alcohol coming from the driver’s mouth. A roadside screening device was conducted and confirmed the presence of alcohol. The driver, who holds a G1 licence, is not permitted to have any alcohol while driving. The driver was below the WARN range limit but was violating his Novice Driver licence conditions. The driver was charged with Novice Driver Above Zero, Drive Under Suspension and Speeding, If convicted, the driver will face an additional suspension and fines relating to these offences.

BARRIE OPP

On Tuesday September 26, 2017 at approximately 3:25AM a member of Barrie Ontario Provincial Police was conducting general radar enforcement on Highway 400 near Forbes Road in the Township of Springwater. The Officer observed a motor vehicle southbound at 143km/hr in the posted 100km/hr zone. As a result of investigation the male driver, A 26-year-old from Ajax, was charged with Speeding contrary to the Highway Traffic Act and Fail or Refuse to Provide Sample contrary to section 254(2) of the Criminal Code. He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice located in Barrie on Wednesday November 20, 2017. As a result of charges the rented motor vehicle was impounded for 7 days and his driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days.