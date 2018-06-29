The Rap Sheet

BRACEBRIDGE OPP

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Muskoka Crime Unit are investigating an intrusion to a home in Bracebridge that occurred at approximately 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 24, 2018 during which an unknown male suspect entered the dwelling and sexually assaulted the resident, who was able to scare the suspect away. The suspect is described as being a young male, approximately 5’10” tall with short hair and was wearing a white ball cap backward. If you have information you may contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can submit your information online at www.p3tips.com or if you have any information on this crime or any other crime.