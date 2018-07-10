Listen Live

The Rap Sheet

DUI Charge Laid Following Suspicious Vehicle Call

By News

NOTTAWASAGA OPP

On Tuesday, July 10, 2018, during the early morning hours, officers from the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting general patrols when they observed a suspicious vehicle in the area of Victoria Street East and Tottenham Road in Alliston.  At approximately 12:40 a.m., officers stopped a red Nissan and the driver was spoken to. After further investigation into the lone male driver, it was determined that his ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by the consumption of alcohol. A 27-year-old from Bowmanville was arrested and charged with Care or Control Over 80 mgs of Alcohol in 100 ml of Blood. His driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days under the Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) program and his vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days. The accused was released from custody and will attend a future court date at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bradford.

Related posts

Canceling A Provincial Greenhouse Gas Program Costing the Public School Board Over a Million

Mission Accomplished: 13 Rescued From Cave In Thailand

A&W Launch New Plant-Based Burger

Police Seeking Witnesses To Van/Motorcycle Crash

Could you live Without Plastic for a Month?

Barrie’s Real Estate Market Is Finally Heating up Again

The Heat Is On; Things You Need To Know

Burn Bans Remain In Effect In Muskoka, Penetanguishene, Midland, Tiny, Ramara

Cigarette Butt Blamed For Springwater Attic Fire