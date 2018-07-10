The Rap Sheet

NOTTAWASAGA OPP

On Tuesday, July 10, 2018, during the early morning hours, officers from the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting general patrols when they observed a suspicious vehicle in the area of Victoria Street East and Tottenham Road in Alliston. At approximately 12:40 a.m., officers stopped a red Nissan and the driver was spoken to. After further investigation into the lone male driver, it was determined that his ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by the consumption of alcohol. A 27-year-old from Bowmanville was arrested and charged with Care or Control Over 80 mgs of Alcohol in 100 ml of Blood. His driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days under the Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) program and his vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days. The accused was released from custody and will attend a future court date at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bradford.